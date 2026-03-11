Montana officials warn of scam demanding payments for traffic tickets

Montana officials are warning residents about a scam circulating via text message that claims recipients have unpaid traffic violations and threatens license suspension if they don't pay immediately.

The Montana Office of Consumer Protection says it has received dozens of calls from people who have received similar texts and emails. Officials say the messages are designed to scare or intimidate people into making an immediate payment.

Billings residents Roger and Sylvia Clark both received the texts.

"It said if payment not completed before March 10, I'll be suspended," Sylvia said.

The message raised her suspicions because she uses a wheelchair and hasn't driven in years. About an hour and a half later, her husband, Roger, received a similar message.

"It was from the Montana Department of Motor Vehicles — final notice of an outstanding traffic violation. It was identified under my vehicle record," Roger said.

The Clarks contacted MTN News to help spread the word.

"To let the people know in the area because there are a lot of people that may not be that savvy," Sylvia said.

Andrew Butler, supervising attorney for the Office of Consumer Protection of the Montana Justice Department, says no state agency will demand immediate payment through a text or email.

"Just to be clear, no state agency is going to demand payment on the spot," Butler said.

MTN News photo Andrew Butler

Butler says the messages are part of a phishing scheme intended to draw victims into further contact with scammers.

"At base level, it is just a phishing scam to try and get you to communicate with them. So, if you don't communicate with them, it just kind of goes over your head or goes by you. But if you start to communicate with them, that is how they draw you in, that's how the phone calls start, that's how additional points of contact are made," Butler said.

He says people who have fallen victim report heavy intimidation from scammers, and his advice is simple.

"One of the things I tell people is to be skeptical — always be skeptical," Butler said.

Fortunately, the Clarks knew better than to fall for it, but Roger says he understands how people can be fooled by messages like these.

"It looks official from the state of Montana and says final notice. People get caught up in these things every day," Roger said.