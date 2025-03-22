Some have raised concerns about tariffs that would go into effect April 2.

If some Canadian products are tariffed 25 percent, including timber and lumber, some fear the cost of construction will increase.

The owners of Montana Custom Millwork say that while it may not directly affect their business, the reciprocal tariffs could have a big impact and help keep the lumber and timber industry viable.

Montana loggers and saw millers say tariffs on Canadian products will help U.S. business

“I used to just come and sit in the sawmill and have my morning cup of coffee because the smell of fresh cut wood is so good,” said Nick Chiasson, who along with his wife owns Montana Custom Millwork in Billings. “I love sawmilling.”

He says potential tariffs would help the bigger sawmills along with the rest of the timber and lumber industry.

"When the tariffs come into play, it levels the playing field for American sawmill," Chiasson said.

The National Association of Home Builders states that lumber and wood products account for 15 percent of construction, and tariffs would add more to the costs.

Jason Todhunter of the Montana Logging Association says lumber and wood account for between 4 percent and 18 percent of the costs.

“It is going to drive the house up a little bit, but if you look at the whole picture, I don't think it would be have as huge of an impact,” Todhunter said.

“Tariffs are only going to add 15 cents more per board foot to a stick of lumber,” said Chiasson.

Both Chaison and Todhunter say the U.S. will not see much effect until the demand for housing increases.

“If the demand is there, the U.S worker and the U.S. businessman usually answer the demands,” Todhunter said.

Those in the industry say the tariffs will keep many sawmills and loggers in business.

"If the larger sawmills in Montana aren't buying enough logs to keep the loggers busy and we lose loggers, then our business will lose loggers as well,” Chiasson said.

The American Loggers Council estimates 50 sawmills have closed since the beginning of last year but says that list may not include all the closures across the country.

Todhunter says that number is higher.

“It's well over 100 large mills nationwide that have gone down in 2024,” Todhunter said.

Todhunter and Chaisson say the tariffs will help the U.S. economy.

“Canada is definitely a competitor with the U.S. for logging and lumber,” Todhunter said. “If a tariff goes on them, it makes the U.S. product more attractive and makes a consumer choose that.”

“The whole point of the tariffs is to bring manufacturing back to the United States and put more money in American pockets,” Chiasson said.