Montana lawmakers and political experts react to strikes on Iran nuclear sites

BILLINGS — Reactions are pouring in from Montana officials and experts following U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites that were announced on Saturday evening, a military operation that President Donald Trump called a step toward eliminating what he described as Iran’s nuclear threat.

Watch to hear Montana's political leaders and experts take on the U.S. airstrikes against Iran.

Montana lawmakers and political professor react to US bombings in Iran

The U.S. strikes come nine days after Israel initiated its offensive attack against Iran. According to President Trump on his Truth Social platform, American forces targeted Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear facilities in what he called a “very successful attack." The president has publicly warned Iran not to retaliate, while addressing the nation at the White House Saturday saying, "There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days."

In Montana, the response has reflected a mix of support and concern.

Sen. Tim Sheehy, a Republican and former U.S. Navy Seal, voiced strong support for the president and the strikes, writing in a social media post: "The right decision. Iran had every opportunity to give up their nukes. To the naysayers out there, this isn’t starting a war, this is ending one. Iran has been at war with America for 46 years. The Iranian people should rise up and put an end to this murderous regime."

Sen. Steve Daines echoed that support in a post and thanked the president, calling the strikes “a major step towards achieving peace” by stopping Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

MTN News Sen. Steve Daines statement made on Saturday.

Rep. Ryan Zinke, also a Republican and former U.S. Navy Seal, stated on social media: “We gave Iran a chance, they didn’t take it. The President has been crystal clear: Iran must not have nuclear weapons. If they don’t give up their nuclear program, this will continue to escalate. They will lose their Army, Navy, what's left of their Air Force AND they will lose their refineries. This is a fight they will not win. I pray for the freedom loving Iranian people who have lived under extremism for too long.”

However, not all voices in Montana are aligned on the constitutionality or implications of the strike.

Dr. Paul Pope, a professor of political science, semiotics, and constitutional law at Montana State University Billings, raised questions about the legal authority behind the operation.

“I was in absolute shock,” said Pope. “This is not something you can drop a couple of bombs on and walk away from.”

Pope believes the action was unconstitutional, citing Article I, Section 8, which gives only Congress the power to declare war. It also could violate the War Powers Resolution of 1973, a law which states that any time the U.S. Armed Forces are introduced when war has not been declared, the president must notify in writing the speaker of the House and the Senate. It also states that if the president does not notify Congress, the action must be terminated within a 60 day period.

"You can't get any more violation of the Constitution than this,” said Pope. “Every single significant military operation the United States has ever taken out from George Washington until just before yesterday has had some form of congressional authorization."

Pope noted that while the operation was not labeled a declaration of war, it may still meet that threshold under international law. He also suggested that Congress should consider whether the action warrants impeachment proceedings, calling this move, “the first time the true imperial presidency has been established.”

"It's almost guaranteed that this is going to be part of our future. I mean, the war in the Middle East is upon us again, for sure,” said Pope. "There's a very good chance Donald Trump could, for the third time, be impeached, and given the very nature of this possibly, possibly be removed from office."

As of now, roughly 40,000 U.S. troops remain stationed across the Middle East. The White House has not yet issued a formal war declaration, nor has Congress taken action to formally authorize or reject the strike.

International response, including from Iran, remained uncertain until Monday, when Iran fired missiles at the U.S. base in Qatar. No casualties were reported.

Related: Trump announces Israel and Iran have agreed to observe a ceasefire

The situation has placed a focus on war powers and the constitutional balance between the executive and legislative branches, a conversation that may continue in Congress and across the country.

"They're going to be going after our soldiers, our sailors, everyone around the world, and here domestically, the extent we can't predict that, how much, but logic dictates that there will be some reprisals and Americans will lose their lives because of this initiated attack by Donald Trump," said Pope. “I think people should pay attention to how their members of Congress behave with this. That's very critical.”