Montana honors centenarians for 55th year in a row

BILLINGS — On Tuesday, Montanans' eldest community was celebrated for the 55th year in a row.

The Annual Governor's Conference on Aging is every year and hosted by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

One of the events is the annual luncheon, this year hosted by Wish of a Lifetime at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, where centenarians are honored for their longevity.

There are over 30 centenarians in Montana, and eight were able to make it this year.

MTN spoke to a couple of centenarians, who say they plan on attending many more luncheons in the future.

"I think (I have at least) 10 more years. (I'm) kind of slowing down," said William "Chuck" Hubing Jr., who is exactly 100.

"I'm feeling good, and I'm enjoying the day being here with my family and friends," says Virginia Olson, who will be 103 next week.