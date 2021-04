BILLINGS - The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident under the I-90 overpass in Billings.

A Chevrolet pickup truck was discovered around 8 a.m. Friday near Charlene Street under the bridge.

Billings Fire Department crews extricated one passenger who was dead.

It was not immediately clear when the accident occurred or how long the truck had been under the bridge.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

