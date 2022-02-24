Montana groups planning to join truckers' convoy heading to D.C.

The People's Convoy, similar to the Canadian truckers' Freedom Convoy, left southern California on Wednesday morning.

Around 1,000 semi-truck drivers departed from Adelanto Stadium, a minor league ball park about 85 miles east of Los Angeles.

People's Convoy truckers prepare to leave from southern California on Wednesday. CBS photo

The convoy is expected to take an 11-day journey to Washington, D.C.

People's Convoy in Adelanto, California on Wednesday. CBS photo

There is also another group called the American Truckers Freedom Convoy, planning a series of convoys from several different states including Montana.

The convoy is a protest of vaccine and mask mandates and was inspired by Canadian truckers.

Maureen Steele, People's Convoy truckers organizer. KTVQ photo

"It's a little surreal," said Maureen Steele, truckers organizer for the People's Convoy. "The whole thing, to watch this come together on a national scale, to have senators calling you all of a sudden I mean, me. I'm the girl from Montana. People want a part of this. This is historical. Ours is peaceful."

People's Convoy in Adelanto, California on Wednesday. CBS photo

Steele is from Condon, Montana and says groups will be forming mini-convoys, including from Montana to meet up with the big convoy.