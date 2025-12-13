Snowplow operators from the Montana Department of Transportation are out on the highways all day trying to clear off the snow.

See how drivers are handling the snow:

Montana drivers brave dicey roads as crews work to clear snow

The maintenance chief for the Billings Division says clean up has gone better than expected so far.

"It didn't freeze up like we thought it would, the snow gave pretty good traction. So, really, we've been doing pretty good in this storm. We've had some slide offs and some trucks spun out, but for the most part its been pretty good," said maintenance chief Walt Houghton.

That's not to say road conditions are great. They're still far from ideal and even the smallest error can lead to a crash.

In fact, one motorist driving into Billings on I-90 says the lack of visibility and the snow-covered highway led her crash.

"It only took me a few seconds to realize I made a mistake that I couldn't undo," driver Pat Graftham said in her car after losing control and veering off the interstate.

Staying home is certainly ideal, but it isn't an option for everyone.

Ken Coon says he is hauling wine to Pittsburgh, Penn. He woke up at the I-90 East rest stop in Columbus and said the roads were too treacherous to keep going before calling it quits in Park City.

"Coming from there to just here is five or six miles. I broke traction three times. I came here because I'm not willing to die over a load of anything," said Coon.

photo by Will Wagner/ MTN News Truck driver Ken Coon

Whether you have eighteen wheels or just four, whiteouts and careless drivers continue to wreak havoc.

"You either stay in the right-hand lane and go super slow and risk getting run into from behind, or you get in the left-hand lane and whiteout the person next to you, which also sucks," said Scott Slothower, commuting back to Park City from Billings.

As crews continue to work, Houghton says it will take slightly warmer temperatures to really finish the job.

"If we can get up to twenty, we can get some chemical out and some sand and get stuff burned off, but we'll still be working on it tomorrow. It looks like by possibly Sunday we'll be back up into good temps and we'll get it really burned off," Houghton said.

"If you don't need to be on the roads, stay your butt home because these roads will kill you," said Coon.