BILLINGS — A new billboard has gone up near the intersection of 24th Street West and Grand Avenue. It is not trying to sell something but instead hopes to spread a message of love.

Montana couple's campaign funds LGBTQ support billboard in Billings

The large billboard reads, “You Are Loved,” in front of a pride flag surrounded by painted flowers. The display was put up Monday thanks to Billings couple Matt and Emily Hankins, who want to spread love to the LGBTQ+ community.

“It feels so good to see it up in the air and watching hundreds of people drive by and looking at it, and it makes me feel really good in my heart," said Matt on Monday after the board was put up.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Matt Hankins admires the billboard Monday afternoon.

The Hankinses got the idea from the same message painted by artist Rae Senarighi, also known as Transartist, who put up a billboard several years ago in Helena and wanted to send a similar message in Billings.

"(Emily) came to me with this idea and our friends in Helena had put one up and it immediately struck me as a great idea," said Matt. “Me being the researcher that I am, I had already contacted the advertising agency that day and secured a spot by the next day.”

Tensions in today’s political climate might leave some feeling isolated, but the Hankinses wanted those in the community to feel supported. They were also inspired by how the Billings community came together during the 1995 “Not in Our Town” movement against Jewish hate crimes.

“We try and be advocates for people that are marginalized or for groups that are maybe hurt or hurting," said Emily. “Now is another time when we can really rally and support people that are hurting, the people that are scared, and people that we love.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Matt and Emily Hankins wanted to send a message of love and support to the LGBTQ+ community in Billings.

Senarighi donated the artwork for the piece. To pay for the printing and rental costs, they launched a GoFundMe at the beginning of February. To their surprise, thousands were raised in a short time after launch and quickly surpassed their fundraising goals.

“It literally took a week to have enough money to put up the billboard for half a year, and then the next three days we funded it for 10 months," said Matt.

Currently, their campaign is at just under $9,000 raised, and that does not include several donors who offered to match donations up to $2,000 and $5,000.

“Knowing that there is a strong community backing and that so many people have given to the billboard is a really powerful message," said Emily.

According to the Movement Advancement Project from 2020 data, about 3 percent of the adult population in Montana identifies as LGBTQ, but the Hankinses want the message to resonate with 100 percent of Montanans.

“I feel like in Montana, whether we agree politically or not, I think Montanans really take care of each other," said Emily. "I think Montanans really value freedom and independence and respect, and I feel like this billboard really speaks to those Montana values.”

“I think that's what we need, to express to people that you're loved because you're a person, not because of the community you're in or because of the community you're not in. It's just about loving individuals and loving your neighbor," said Matt. "I just want them to know that I'm their advocate and they are loved."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The billboard has enough funds to be up for over a year.

The public display has been welcomed by many in the community. 406 Pride, a nonprofit LGBTQ resource center, gave MTN a statement Monday afternoon about the billboard, saying they were appreciative of the message and the Hankins' efforts.

406 Pride fully supports this initiative, and we are incredibly grateful to see members of our community come together to fund something so meaningful. A visible, affirming message like “You Are Loved” has the power to make a real difference, especially for LGBTQ+ individuals who may feel isolated or unwelcome. In a time when LGBTQ+ rights and visibility are being challenged, having public displays of love and support is a powerful statement that reminds people they are not alone. Alexander Clark, 406 Pride President

"We feel strongly about being allies because we have so many people in our lives that do identify as LGBTQ," said Emily. “We're honored to be able to do that and to be able to rally around the people we love.”

Now going up on Monday just under a month of starting the campaign, the billboard will stay for a year, and they are already looking at a second location. All of the additional money collected will go back to the artist and local LGBTQ organizations.

“We want everybody in the Billings community to know they are loved," said Emily. "I think this is a message for everyone."