Montana Congressman wants more deliberation of budget

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., wants to discuss and debate the budget.

He talked with constituents in a telephone town hall meeting Tuesday night after the House looked at some bills.

Rosendale says he's not against getting deals done, but his main focus is on cutting spending and not adding to the $33 trillion in debt.

While most fear a shutdown, Rosendale believes it's not as severe as some believe.

"What everyone talks about is shut down, when in reality you really won't experience a shutdown," Rosendale said. "Only 15% of the federal government is even exposed to that."

The House did vote on Tuesday night on consideration of a bill for appropriations in defense, homeland security, the State Department and farm operations.

"The rule has passed and let's understand what the rule is," said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. "That means we'll be bringing up four of the appropriation bills we've been trying to do since July. Finally we got the members together to be able to make that happen. If we're able to finish those four along with the ones we already, that would make it 73% of all the discretionary funds that were supposed to appropriate for this time."

The House of Representatives voted, 216-212, to adopt the rule to begin debate.

CBS News reports that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was the only Republican to oppose the rule.

"We had come to an agreement to bring these initial four bills forward," Rosendale said,

House members reached that agreement last week.

"It's a really good sign because up until that point, we had no commitment from leadership about any of the appropriation bills coming forward," Rosendale said.

The Congressman says he would like to have 12 separate appropriations bills rather than an omnibus bill and continuing resolutions.

"We're trying to do it the old fashioned way, if you will," Rosendale said. "We're supposed to deliver 12 separate appropriation bills so that people can see how their federal government is being funded. That is the responsible and transparent way to do this. Unfortunately hasn't taken place like that for almost a couple of decades."

"We need to pass the appropriation bills and we need to pass certainly in defense of our country, keeping our promise to our veterans and securing our border," said Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont.

President Biden says he's ready to get to work but has his doubts on others.

"I'm prepared to do my part," Biden said. "And the Republicans in the House of Representatives refuse, they refuse to stand up to the extremists in their party. So now everyone in America can be forced to pay the price."

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., says Congress could be back the next four years doing the same thing.

"The budgeting process in Washington is severely broken," Daines said. "We need to do two things. We need to stop the government shutdowns, pass the 'prevent the government shutdown' bill that Senator Langford and Senator Hassen have this last committee and put the pain back on Congress, not on the American people if Congress is unable to do its job of getting the appropriations bills passed before the beginning of the next fiscal year. Without proper reforms and holding members of Congress accountable, we are on a runaway truck with no off ramp."

"Some on the extreme right in the other chamber say they actually want a shutdown," said Marjority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY. "What insanity!"

In the end, Rosendale says he will stand with federal workers if no deal is passed

"If the federal employees are not getting their checks, then I won't accept my check either," Rosendale said.