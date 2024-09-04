Montana and Wyoming governors proclaim Sept. 4 as Blood Donation Day

BILLINGS — National Blood Donation Week is from Sept. 1 to 7 and according to the Red Cross, blood supplies across the U.S. are at a record 20-year low. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordan have proclaimed Sept. 4 as Montana Blood Donation Day and Wyoming Blood Donation Day.

Donors of all blood types are needed but it's especially type "O" that emergency doctors are looking for as it's the most transfused type. As a Billings man with type "O" blood, Dennis Eddlemon tries to donate at Vitalant on Grand Avenue at least once a week.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Dennis Eddlemon at Vitalant on Grand Ave.

"So much of my life, it was taking. Well, I can't do that anymore. I have to give and I have blood that people need. People need life-giving blood that I can give, and it doesn't hurt me, it doesn't cost me, takes a little time," Eddlemon said.

September is also National Preparedness Month.