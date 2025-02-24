Monday Morning Headlines: Trial begins, woman drowns, Mount Maurice reseeded

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Feb. 24

Group home death trial begins Monday

Billings group home death trial begins Monday

BILLINGS -- The trial of a former Billings group home worker accused of killing a disabled resident is set to begin Monday in Yellowstone County.

Dante Garriott faces a charge of deliberate homicide after allegedly beating a resident to death in February of last year.

The victim was taken to the hospital on the evening of Feb. 4 and later died from his injuries.

Now, more than a year later, the trial is set to begin this week with jury selection scheduled to take place Monday.

Colorado woman presumed drowned in Missoula

Missoula Police Department

Colorado woman Danit Ehrlich was reported missing in Missoula on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.



MISSOULA -- A Colorado woman who went missing in Missoula is now presumed to have drowned in the Clark Fork River.

33-year-old Danit Ehrlich went missing on Friday near the university of Montana in the area of the Jacobs island dog park.

The Missoula police department says they will continue to search for Ehrlich’s body as conditions allow and remain committed to bringing closure to her family.

Read the full story here

Mount Maurice reseeded after 2021 blaze

Airplane helps re-seed Mount Maurice nearly four years after fire

RED LODGE -- A popular Montana landmark is receiving new life. Mount Maurice in the Beartooth Mountains near Red Lodge burned during the Robertson Draw Fire of 2021.

Those flames scorched 30,000 acres in June of that year. But now, nearly 4 years later and from thousands of feet in the air, one aircraft is sprucing up the landmark mountain for the summer.

Last week, a crew from Sterling, Colo., was contracted by the Bureau of Land Management to reseed one-third of the mountain that burned.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast here:

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dealing with strong crosswinds

Watch Montana This Morning