Monday Morning Headlines: 'Not In Our Town', Legislative Audit, Tourism changes

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, March 10

Billings residents join rally against white supremacy following altercation

Billings residents join rally against white supremacy following altercation

BILLINGS -- Protesters gathered Sunday in the Billings city square to send a message that racism and Nazism will not be welcome in Billings.

The ‘Not In Our Town’ rally comes after an altercation between an anti-white supremacist protesters and a bystander that is being investigated by Billings police.

Read the full story here

Montana Senate asks legislative auditor to look into Senate President Regier

Montana Senate asks legislative auditor to look into Senate President

HELENA -- As lawmakers hit the mid-session break, a second senate leader is in the hot seat over a contract he made before this session convened.

After a hearing on an ethics complaint against Republican Jason Ellsworth, lawmakers voted Thursday to refer Senate President Matt Regier to the legislative audit division.

The decision comes after lawmakers learned about his hiring of a private attorney as his personal counsel while serving as speaker of the house in 2023. Regier, not expecting the move, called any accusations of impropriety in the hiring "completely false" and a "witch hunt."

Read the full story here

Little Bighorn Battlefield's weekday summer closure raises concerns for nearby businesses

Little Bighorn Battlefield's weekday summer closure raises concerns for nearby businesses

CROW AGENCY -- The Little Bighorn Battlefield is one of the largest tourist attractions in southern Montana.

Starting April 28, the park will undergo some changes, including the building of a new visitor center and road improvements. But that means the battlefield and monument will be closed Mondays through Thursdays.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy and warmer-than-average Monday

Watch Montana This Morning