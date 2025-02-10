Monday Morning Headlines: Eagles take Super Bowl, Innovation Center, Laurel state of emergency

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 2-10-25

Eagles win Super Bowl

AJ Mast/AP Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game.

NEW ORLEANS — The Philadelphia Eagles pulled away with a big Super Bowl 59 win in the big easy, denying the Kansas City Chiefs a three-peat.

Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts was the game's MVP.

President Donald Trump was at the game which mixed in a lot of signature New Orleans flavor weeks after a deadly terror attack rocked the city.

Click here to read the full story

Washington Innovation Center graduates first student

Washington Innovation Center celebrates first grad looking ahead to welding academy

BILLINGS — The Washington Innovation Center is marking a significant achievement — the graduation of its very first student.

Opened in August of last year, the innovation Center represents a transformation of the former Washington Elementary building, now reimagined as a hub for opportunity.

Read the full story here

Laurel state of emergency

Laurel residents react to recent heavy snowfall and city's state of emergency order

LAUREL — Laurel mayor Dave Waggoner declared a state of emergency by executive order Friday after some parts of the city received up to 8 inches of snow and nearly 18 inches in the course of a week.

The state of emergency was declared to free up resources to bring in additional contractors to help clear roadways.

Laurel's public works director says the city was able to bring in three private contractors in addition to their six large snowplows with the money.

In all, it's expected the snow removal effort will cost the city $4,000.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast:

FORECAST SUNDAY EVENING FEB 9, 2025

Watch Montana This Morning: