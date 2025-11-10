Monday Headlines: Shutdown impact, Eagle Seeker, Watch party

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Nov. 10

Tourism slowdown adds pressure to Billings’ small businesses during government shutdown

BILLINGS — As the longest government shutdown in U.S. history continues, its effects are being felt in Billings, where tourism and travel are key drivers of the local economy.

The U.S. Travel Association estimates that the nation has already lost more than $5 billion in travel spending since the shutdown began, or roughly $1 billion per week.

Those national losses are hitting Montana’s largest city in many ways, from emptier restaurants to fewer hotel bookings.

Eagle Seeker Clinic breaks ground, expanding health care for urban Native Americans in Billings

BILLINGS — A new health clinic is taking shape in Billings, designed to meet the medical, mental, and cultural needs of urban Native Americans.

Community leaders and tribal members gathered Friday to break ground on the Eagle Seeker Clinic.

The two-story, 3,500-square-foot space will be located next to the existing Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center at 1125 Broadwater Ave., within the Eagle Seeker Community Center.

Seahawks fans in Billings turn game day into fundraising watch party

BILLINGS — Seattle Seahawks fans in Billings turned their Sunday game day into a community service event, raising money for a local charity.

The Yellowstone Sea Hawkers, a local nonprofit organization, hosted a watch party at The Red Door that doubled as a fundraiser for Family Service, an organization that provides food and assistance to the community.

