Monday Headlines: Shooting victim, Lame Deer water, Animal shelter

Father remains in hospital one month after 'ambush style' attack near Nye

BILLINGS - Greg Dawson, the father who was shot in the ambush-style attack near Nye about a month ago, remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Dawson has been recovering in a Billings hospital. This week, he will be transported to Salt Lake City for further care.

One of Dawson's former coworkers Trebor Nedbalek, said the shooting heavily impacted the entire region.

"This is one of the most devastating things I've seen happen," Nedbalek said Sunday afternoon. "Just anger over the senselessness of it all."

Lame Deer water outage exposes aging infrastructure as sewage problems emerge

LAME DEER - Frustration is growing in the Northern Cheyenne community of Lame Deer as hundreds of residents have gone days without reliable running water, a situation leaders say highlights an aging water system nearing the end of its life.

Over 300 residents have been affected since Wednesday after a pump failure disrupted water service to homes, primarily on the east and south sides of town.

The outage has upended daily life, forcing families to haul drinking water, rely on portable toilets, and use public showers.

Volunteers rally to help Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter move into new home

BILLINGS - Dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday morning to help the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter move into a new building, marking a fresh start for the organization after months of operating out of a temporary space.

An estimated 70 people showed up throughout the morning with trailers, trucks, and manpower to move supplies, food, kennels, and animals from the shelter’s temporary location at Lionheart Cannabis to a rented building at 5056 Jellison Road in south Billings.

The shelter had put out a call on social media for volunteer help, but did not expect such a large turnout. Everything was cleared from the temporary location in under an hour.

