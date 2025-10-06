Monday Headlines: Loose cattle, Angel Initiative, Renee's story

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Oct. 6

Montana cow crash: Miles City community rallies after truck tips

Montana cow crash: Miles City community rallies after truck tips

MILES CITY - A cattle hauler carrying more than 100 cows overturned on an Interstate 94 roundabout in Miles City on Sunday, but the community quickly rallied to help manage the situation.

Witnesses told MTN News the incident brought out the best in their community, with local wranglers rushing to help control the 120 scattered cattle.

More than 90% of the cows survived the crash, and traffic returned to normal within just an hour and a half.

Read the full story

Montana's Angel Initiative provides safe harbor for those struggling with substance abuse

Montana's Angel Initiative provides safe harbor for those struggling with substance abuse

BILLINGS - A program endorsed by Gov. Greg Gianforte is renewing efforts to help Montanans overcome addiction without fear of arrest.

The Angel Initiative aims to give people struggling with substance abuse a second chance by allowing them to turn in small amounts of drugs or paraphernalia without facing charges.

Read the full story

Renee's story: Billings woman has new outlook on life, now breast cancer free

Renee's story: Billings woman has new outlook on life, now breast cancer free

BILLINGS - A new clinic is already making an impact on breast cancer care in Montana and Wyoming, less than a week after its ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Billings Reger Family Center for Breast Health is the only high-risk breast screening clinic in both states.

A radiologist at the center noted that one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

The new clinic is also offering free mammograms to ensure women have access to essential screening services.

Watch the latest weather forecast