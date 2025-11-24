Monday Headlines: Hope for peace, Billings memorial, Red Lodge snow

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Nov. 24

Trump reiterates hope for Russia-Ukraine peace agreement

President Trump reiterated hope over the weekend that Russia and Ukraine will soon reach a peace agreement.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Ukrainian and European officials in Switzerland to work on terms of a potential deal.

European leaders and several members of Congress have criticized the peace proposal the U.S. presented to Ukraine and Russia last week, arguing its requirements for Ukraine to cede one-fifth of its territory largely favor Russia.

Billings father looking to change laws after his daughter died in motorcycle accident

BILLINGS - A Billings father who lost his daughter in a motorcycle crash is channeling his grief into legislative action.

Lem Robinson's airport memorial for his daughter was recently removed after months of disputes with the city.

Now he's pushing for new laws in the 2027 Legislature, including mandatory motorcycle insurance and lowering the BAC limit for motorcyclists from 0.08 to 0.05.

Red Lodge Mountain delays ski season due to unseasonably warm weather

Billings businesses affected by lack of snow fall

RED LODGE - Red Lodge Mountain sits empty this week as unseasonably warm weather delays the start of ski season.

It's a rare phenomenon that's only happened twice in history.

The lack of snow is hitting local businesses hard, from ski shops seeing fewer customers to golf courses staying busy well into November.

Meteorologists say pretty much every mountain in the state is below average for snowfall, continuing a trend of later and later cold weather.

