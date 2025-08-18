Monday Headlines: Heights 'shooting/disturbance', Mission Butte Fire, AI in the classroom

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Aug. 18

Billings police investigate Heights 'shooting/disturbance'

BILLINGS - Lake Elmo Drive was closed late Sunday as police investigated what they described as a "shooting/disturbance".

Police said on social media the incident was reported shortly after 10 p.m. at Lake Elmo Drive and Killarney Street.

Mission Butte Fire grows to largest in state

ST. XAVIER - A wildfire in Big Horn County has grown to over 6,000 acres.

The Mission Butte Fire was reported at 6,149 acres on Monday morning with no containment.

Billings Public Schools welcomes artificial intelligence into the classroom

BILLINGS — Billings Public Schools is instructing teachers on how to use artificial intelligence to plan lessons and receive feedback on students’ progress.

Teachers are learning how to use tools such as School AI, Magic School AI, Brisk Teaching and Diffit.

Sarah Rainey, an instructional technology coach at the schools, is teaching educators how to incorporate these programs into their lessons. She hopes the services decrease teacher burnout and assist student learning.

“The load that's on teachers to meet the needs of every student in their classroom is a lot,” said Rainey.

