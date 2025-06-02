Monday Headlines: Fire rescue, Dog Park theft, Ceiling collapse

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, June 2

Billings woman credits stranger for saving her life in South Side fire

Billings woman credits stranger for saving her life in South Side fire

BILLINGS - A Billings woman credits a good Samaritan with saving her life after he alerted her to a fire that engulfed a duplex on Fourth Avenue South.

Rose Lakel, who lived in an adjacent unit, says a man named Joe Adams knocked on her door before smoke billowed into her own home.

"If it weren't for the actions of a hero, I would have not made it out of my burning home," Lakel said.

The fire started Saturday night at the duplex, according to the Billings Fire Department. Three people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and one cat died in the blaze.

Witnesses told MTN they saw a man running from the unit just before flames broke out. Authorities suspect arson in the incident.

Read the full story here

Billings dog park hit by thieves

Billings dog park hit by thieves

BILLINGS - High Sierra Dog Park in the Heights was targeted by thieves over the weekend. Organizers report that a wooden windbreak protecting one of two gazebos at the park has disappeared.

The thieves took all the hardware needed to secure the windbreak along with the two-by-fours, with the stolen items valued at around $1,200.

Read the full story here

Ceiling collapses at Babcock Theatre; high price tag expected for repair

Ceiling collapses at Babcock Theatre in downtown Billings

BILLINGS - The historic Babcock Theater in downtown Billings remains closed after staff reported a section of its ceiling collapsed. No one was in the building when the incident occurred, but falling debris caused dust to spread throughout part of the interior.

Staff say the building will remain closed until a full assessment of the aging ceiling can be completed and repairs made.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast