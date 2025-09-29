Monday Headlines: Elk Fire anniversary, Dangerous algae, Red Lodge rescue

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Sept. 29

Community and Calamity: Sheridan County residents reflect on catastrophic Elk Fire one year later

DAYTON, Wyo. - Communities across at least two Wyoming counties are reflecting on the devastating impact of a historic wildfire that burned nearly 100,000 acres exactly one year ago.

Saturday, Sept. 28 marked one year since the Elk Fire started burning in the Bighorn National Forest, continuing for 48 days before being contained.

The Sheridan County Sheriff described the fire as a catastrophic event that ultimately brought the community together to learn and collaborate in its aftermath.

The anniversary serves as a reminder of the fire's significant impact on the region and the ongoing recovery efforts in the affected areas.

Read the full story

'Danger in the water': Harmful algae blooms spreading across Montana

TONGUE RIVER RESERVOIR - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is warning residents about harmful algal blooms discovered in several Montana waterways, including the Tongue River Reservoir in Big Horn County.

These blooms have the potential to release toxins into the water, creating dangerous conditions for both humans and pets. The blooms often appear similar to spilled paint or grass clippings floating on the water surface.

Read the full story

Climber credits helmet, rescue team for saving his life after boulder strike near Red Lodge

Climber credits helmet, rescue team for saving his life after boulder strike near Red Lodge

BILLINGS - A Montana climber is crediting his helmet and rescue teams for saving his life after a boulder struck his head near Red Lodge.

Cody Boehm spoke to MTN News from his hospital bed, explaining that the boulder broke his collarbone and seven ribs, among other injuries, during a climbing expedition at Confluence Crag near Red Lodge on Sept. 21.

Multiple rescue teams coordinated a complex operation to transport Boehm to a Billings hospital for treatment.

Read the full story

