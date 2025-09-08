Monday Headlines: Downtown drivers, Billings house fire, YAM exhibit

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Sept. 8

BILLINGS - Downtown Billings has implemented new street changes designed to improve safety and make the area more pedestrian-friendly, but street camera footage reveals many drivers are failing to stop at newly installed stop signs.

Community leaders expressed concerns to MTN News that the traffic calming efforts may not achieve their intended goals unless drivers slow down and pay attention to the new signage.

The Downtown Two-Way Restoration Project represents part of a broader initiative to revitalize downtown Billings while enhancing safety and accessibility for pedestrians and drivers alike.

BILLINGS - Three people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a fire broke out inside their home on the 800 block of Avenue C in Billings.

Billings Fire crews reported substantial damage to the living room of the residence. While all three residents successfully escaped the blaze, they were transported to the hospital by ambulance as a precautionary measure.

Fire crews continue investigating the cause of the fire.

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone Art Museum plans to continue unveiling new exhibits for the public despite recent significant budget cuts from Yellowstone County.

Over the weekend, YAM premiered a new abstract exhibit showcasing the work of Jon Lodge, a well-known Montana artist who works to blend art and carbon in his creations.

Last week, county commissioners reduced funding to the museum by 77%, dropping the annual allocation to roughly $50,000 for next year.

