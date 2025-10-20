Monday Headlines: Conductor killed, 'No Kings' protest, Acts of courage

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Oct. 20

One person killed in train crash in Columbus

One person killed in train crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS - A BNSF conductor was struck and killed by a train in Columbus on Sunday morning, prompting an hours-long investigation and road closures.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a collision involving a train and a person shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Columbus Fire Rescue chief. The victim was later identified as a BNSF conductor.

The incident led to significant traffic disruptions, with area railroad crossings remaining closed for more than four hours before reopening.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the fatal collision.

Read the full story

'No Kings' protest draws large crowd in downtown Billings

'No Kings' protest draws large crowd in downtown Billings

BILLINGS - More than 2,500 people gathered in downtown Billings on Saturday as part of nationwide "No King" protests held across all 50 states.

The demonstration was one of more than 2,500 rallies organized nationwide, according to event organizers.

Organizers said the demonstrations were designed to express opposition to what they characterize as authoritarian policies associated with the Trump administration.

Read the full story

Award ceremony recognizes two teenage girls and six firefighters for acts of bravery

Award ceremony recognizes two teenage girls and six firefighters for acts of bravery

BILLINGS - The Billings Fire Department honored two teenage girls and six firefighters over the weekend for acts of bravery that saved lives.

Sadie Debusk and Hallelujah McPherson received Citizen Service Medals after helping rescue a 10-year-old girl and her father who fell off a flotation device on Lake Elmo in July.

The six firefighters received medals for other acts of courage, including saving people inside a burning trailer and delivering premature twins.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast

Forecast Sunday Evening Oct 19, 2025

Watch Montana This Morning