Monday Headlines: Church vandalism, Community grieves, Brawl rematch

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Dec. 15

'Hate doesn't have the last word': Cleanup after church vandalism sparks unity in Billings

BILLINGS - The Billings community came together to clean up after vandals painted swastikas and a slur on the Mayflower Congregational Church over the weekend.

Pastor Amy Carter believes the progressive church was targeted for accepting the LGBTQ community.

The hate crime comes as another Billings church, Grace United Methodist, also faced vandalism with destroyed Pride flags.

Volunteers joined together to scrub away the symbols from both churches.

Billings doctor explains the increased trauma resulting from crime in a small town

ABSAROKEE - One week after a deadly shooting in Absarokee left two women dead and two others injured, the community continues to grieve.

Justine Dawson, a dialysis nurse, and her daughter Nila were killed in an ambush attack. 23-year-old Ty Turney now faces homicide charges.

Mental health experts say the tragedy's impact runs deeper in small communities where residents likely knew the victims personally.

Montana-vs.-Montana State semifinal sequel set for 2 p.m. Saturday on ABC

Montana sports history is in the making as the Grizzlies and Bobcats are set to meet in the playoffs for the first time ever.

Both teams advanced over the weekend with wins. Now, the Brawl of the Wild heads to the playoffs with an FCS Championship spot on the line.

