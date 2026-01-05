Monday Headlines: Championship showdown, Red Lodge mountain lions, Ethical hunting

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Jan. 5

Montana State prepares for FCS Championship showdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Montana State kicks off tonight against Illinois State for the FCS Championship, with the Bobcats looking for their first title since the 1980s.

The Bobcats come in favored after winning 13 straight games, but Illinois State is red-hot too, having won four straight road games leading into tonight's matchup in Nashville.

Montana State's impressive winning streak has positioned them as the favorite heading into the championship game, marking a significant moment for the program as they seek to end a decades-long title drought.

Illinois State has proven to be a formidable opponent throughout the playoffs, demonstrating their ability to win in hostile environments with their four consecutive road victories.

Mountain lion sightings in Red Lodge put residents on alert

RED LODGE - Several mountain lion sightings in Red Lodge have residents keeping a closer eye out this week after a wildlife camera video posted to Facebook was viewed more than 27,000 times.

The sightings follow a deadly mountain lion attack in Colorado last week, heightening awareness about the presence of these predators in the region.

The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary says an estimated 2,500 mountain lions live in Montana, reminding residents of the significant population of these animals throughout the state.

Laurel teen recognized by governor for ethical hunting decisions

Laurel teenager is being recognized by governor for ethical hunting decision

LAUREL - A Laurel teen is being recognized for exceptional hunting ethics as part of the governor's youth hunting story contest.

During an elk hunt in northeastern Montana over Thanksgiving, Eliana Johnston made the difficult decision to harvest an injured elk that wouldn't survive the winter.

Her father Ben says it demonstrates that ethical hunting isn't always about trophies, but making responsible wildlife management decisions.

Q2 Weather

Forecast Sunday evening Jan 4, 2026

