Monday Headlines: Bombing reaction, Cleanup help, 'Love for Lexy'

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, June 23

Montana lawmakers and political professor react to US bombings in Iran

Montana lawmakers and political professor react to US bombings in Iran

BILLINGS - The United States has launched strikes against Iran's three nuclear facilities, drawing both support and criticism from various quarters.

Israeli Prime Minister praised the involvement, while Montana Senators Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy called it "the right decision."

However, there is bipartisan backlash over whether President Trump acted unconstitutionally.

A Montana State University-Billings political science professor told MTN News that the move bypasses Congress' approval.

After the Storm: Inside the cleanup, the heartbreak, and the hope in Shepherd

After the Storm: Inside the cleanup, the heartbreak, and the hope in Shepherd

SHEPHERD - In Shepherd the Dalton family continues to recover after a powerful storm flipped their home.

One week after the disaster, they are now finding family photos among broken appliances and destruction.

Over the weekend, a former colleague of Joseph Dalton helped organize a clean-up effort. Other volunteers are working to provide a full rebuild of their home.

Read the full story

Second annual 'Love for Lexy' car show highlights teen's legacy, promotes safe driving

Second annual Love for Lexy car show highlights teen's legacy, safe driving

BILLINGS - In the Billings Heights, dozens of vehicles lined up on Saturday to honor 19-year-old Alexus "Lexy" Pyle, who was killed in a car crash in 2021.

Organizers of the second annual "Love for Lexy" car show aimed to raise $5,000, five times more than last year.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Love for Lexy Foundation, which provides scholarships for students pursuing nursing careers.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beautiful start to the first week of summer

Watch Montana This Morning