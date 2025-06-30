Monday Headlines: Billings crash, Aggressive sales, Memorial car show

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, June 30

Man faces charges after crash shuts down busy Billings intersection

BILLINGS - A 40-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a serious car crash shut down a busy intersection in Billings on Sunday night.

The crash occurred at Fifth Street West and Broadwater Avenue just after 9 p.m., according to police.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a "serious crash with injuries," though specific details about who was injured have not been released.

The man has been arrested on possible charges of two counts of criminal endangerment and a violation of his learner's permit.

Shepherd woman warns others after aggressive sales pitch at home following hailstorm

SHEPHERD - Many Shepherd residents continue to repair their homes after a powerful hailstorm caused significant damage two weeks ago.

One woman reports that her situation was made worse by what she describes as an aggressive sales pitch from a window repair company representative who had no business card, no identification, and repeatedly insisted on entering her home.

After multiple visits from others claiming to represent the same company, she is now warning neighbors to be vigilant about similar situations.

Wife of Red Lodge chairlift victim finds healing in horsepower with memorial car show

BILLINGS - The wife of a man who died on a chairlift in Red Lodge last winter is channeling her grief into organizing a memorial car show in his honor.

Meghan Zinne, the wife of Jeffrey Zinne, says her husband didn't just love cars — he lived through them.

The car show honoring Jeffrey will be held on Saturday, July 26, at the MSU Billings parking garage.

