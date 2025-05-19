Monday Headlines: Armed standoff, South Side homicide, 'Cars and Coffee'

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, May 19

Woman arrested after Billings standoff

BILLINGS - Billings police arrested a woman following an armed standoff that lasted several hours over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports that the woman had pointed a gun at several people before fleeing the scene and climbing onto a roof in the 700 block of 22nd Street West.

Hostage negotiators successfully communicated with the woman and convinced her to come down safely before taking her into custody.

Billings police investigating suspected homicide in South Side alley

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a suspected homicide on the city's South Side.

Officers discovered the body of a 51-year-old man just after 10 p.m. Friday in an alley near the intersection of Adams Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

The man appeared to have suffered both stab wounds and blunt-force trauma, according to police. Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity.

Billings car clubs showcase family, love, and respect

Under the hood: Billings car clubs showcase family, love, and respect near Rimrock Mall

BILLINGS - A shooting at an unofficial car meetup at a Billings gas station has drawn attention to local car clubs and safety concerns.

On Friday, May 9, more than 100 vehicles gathered at the Town Pump station on King Avenue when a fight broke out and shots were fired. No injuries were reported.

Organizers of officially registered car meetups, like this weekend's "Billings Cars and Coffee" event, emphasize that true events promote a sense of community, connection, and respect.

