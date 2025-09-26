MMIP vigil held in Billings

BILLINGS - A vigil in Billings on Friday honored missing and murdered indigenous people, marking the second annual event organized by the Warrior Women for Justice.

The three-hour vigil took place at the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn, featuring readings of the names of missing and murdered people.

Attendees displayed red handprints, which symbolize silenced voices and serve as reminders of those who are missing.

India Killsnight explained the importance of the gathering.

"It's important to our people. If we don't have these gatherings nobody is going to be aware of what's going on out here in the dark. We bring it to light. When people stand up - good things. It's a blessing," Killsnight said.

According to a 2024 report from the Montana MMIP Task Force, 31% of the state's missing persons are indigenous people.

Watch scenes from the vigil here: