Missing Wyoming woman found safe in Billings

BILLINGS - A Wyoming woman who was reported missing has been found safe in Billings.

Liana Welde, 20 of Lovell, was found by Billings police officers Wednesday at around 8 p.m., according to a press release issued Thursday morning by the Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff's Office. The press release did not state where in the city the woman was located but described her as "safe and unharmed."

Welde was reported missing on July 21 after she was last seen at her home on July 20 at about 9 p.m. The Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff's Office posted her as a missing person on the agency's Facebook page on July 22. The agency noted it had received valid reports that a person matching her description was seen on foot in the area south of Bridger.

A large-scale search was launched Wednesday after a trucker reported seeing her walking along a highway south of Bridger near Warren on Tuesday morning. The search included law enforcement officers from both Big Horn County in Wyoming and Carbon County, along with search and rescue teams and a Montana Air National Guard helicopter. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office also aided in the search on Tuesday by flying its helicopter over the area.

