Missing Lockwood peacock sends neighbors into stir, drains trailer park magic

LOCKWOOD — Approximately a week ago, a peacock that frequented Emerald View Mobile Home Park was said by residents to go missing.

“Everybody in this community loved that bird. I didn’t realize how much of an impact that bird made on everybody," said Kara Glandt, a resident at Emerald View who would often feed the peacock fruits and nuts.

Assigned names like Kevin, Earl, Blueberry, and The Peacock, most residents spoke of the bird's majesty and how entertaining he was.

“Seems like everybody that had encounters with him had their own name for him," said Nick Hagel, a neighbor to the park who would often watch the peacock fan it's feathers for his chickens.

While the bird's origins remain a mystery, many suspected he had come from the Strobie family who live up the road from Emerald View.

“Peacocks eat snakes. My neighbor lady who we bought this house from, didn’t like snakes; so, she raised peacocks. She got a pair from her sister and gave ‘em to me," said Teresa Strobie, who now focuses on raising lamas, “The last one, I think it died about 20 years ago.”

Emerald View residents said the bird's disappearance was less of a mystery than his arrival.

“We heard some ruckus outside, about midnight – and someone – I mean, I don’t know. I can’t say because I don’t have any facts, but he has gone missing since that night," said Glandt.

She and other residents said they suspect a neighbor of, at the very least, removing the peacock from the park. A handful of residents said they found the peacock disruptive.

“The peacock could be annoying sometimes, but so is the fire department and the refinery," said Bo Scott, a resident, while was quoting his mother.

No matter the circumstances surrounding the peacock's disappearance, most said they want to know what happened and that a certain magic is now gone.

“It’s just really sad. I mean, like I said, I grew to love the bird," said Glandt, "It was something to look forward to everyday, other than the humdrum, going to work, coming home, cooking dinner, cleaning house.”