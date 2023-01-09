Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Billings woman

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has requested a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Sherri Richterich.

Richerich, 77, has dementia and walked away from her home around 1 a.m. Monday. She is on foot and due to weather conditions there is concern for her safety.

She is described as 4-foot, 11-inches tall, 105 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing a blue striped jacket, blue jeans, blue tennis shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information about Sherri is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office at 406-256-2929.