Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Billings area teen

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Montez Other Medicine on behalf of the Billings Police Department and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Montez is a 16-year-old Native American male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair with pierced ears and septum.

Montez was last seen in Hardin on March 19. Law Enforcement is concerned for his physical and mental health due to a history of suicide attempts, self harm and lack of prescription medications.

If you have any information about Montez, please call BIA MMU at 883-560-2065, text key word BIAMMU with tips to 847411 or dial 911.

From the MEPA Advisory:

Montez left a group home in Billings on 3/14/24. He reached out to family on 3/16/24 to let them know he was fine but did not want to be contacted. Montez hitched a ride from Hardin to Crow and back on 3/19/24. Law Enforcement is concerned for his physical and mental health due to a history of suicide attempts, self-harm, and lack of prescription medications. This case is being investigated by Billings Police Department and U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs with the assistance of Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office.

