Update: Missing 13-year-old found in Big Horn County

Courtesy Big Horn County Sheriff's Office
Elizabeth Trinity Mae Fighter
Update 1:55 p.m.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office reports the girl has been found. No other information was released.

HARDIN - The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office has reported a missing 13-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office said in a social media post that Elizabeth Trinity Mae Fighter was reported missing Monday morning.

She is described as a Native American female, approximately 5-foot, 4-inches tall and 104 pounds. She was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Crow Fair Arbor.

She was reported to be wearing a black tank top, black hoodie, wranglers, and white tennis shoes, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at (406) 665-9780.

