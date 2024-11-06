Watch Now
Miles City woman killed in highway crash

MILES CITY - A 52-year-old woman from Miles City was killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the woman was driving a Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Interstate 94 at about 8:30 a.m. when at mile marker 151 the vehicle drove across the median and both westbound lanes before going off the roadway. The vehicle went down an embankment, through a fence and vaulted across a private road before hitting another embankment.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt. Her name has not been released.

The patrol report notes alcohol was a suspected factor in the crash.

