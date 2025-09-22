Miles City man killed in I-94 crash

MILES CITY - A Miles City man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 94.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old man was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound at about 11 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline near mile marker 137 and struck a bridge barrier.

The driver overcorrected and ran off the right side of the highway, where the vehicle hit a delineator post, the patrol states. The Jeep overturned, rolled multiple times, and the driver was ejected before the vehicle came to rest in the barrow pit.

The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital.

The patrol said drugs and speed were possible factors in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.