MetraPark preparing for traffic challenges with 3 events this weekend

Three events at the MetraPark along with construction may cause traffic delays and parking challenges this weekend.

"It's super exciting that we get to do all of this," said Tim Goodridge, MetraPark interim general manager. "But our issue is we can't close down the property and allow it just to get rolled out. We have to work around all the events."

Repaving half of the lower lot and in other parts on the grounds will decrease the parking.

During the day, the Gun Show will be at the Montana Pavilion.

Goodridge suggests gun show patrons park in the lower lot or the premium lot, which will be free this weekend.

The Billings RV and Boat Show & Sale will be held at the Expo Center, and Goodridge's advice is to park in the fairgrounds carnival parking lot.

The PBR will happen at the First Interstate Arena at night.

MetraPark management suggests parking in the upper parking off Bench Boulevard.

Some of the events will overlap with people leaving the gun show and the RV and boat show as PBR fans come to Metra.

The advice for those at the RV and boat show is to exit the carnival lot at gate 2 and make a right onto First Avenue North.

"If everybody is patient and kind and generous to their neighbors and just allow everything to move along, then that will be all good this weekend," Goodridge said. "And we really appreciate everybody's indulgence while we complete these projects, because it's going to be way better for everybody in the long term."

People attending the gun show can exit the lower lot and make a right onto Bench Blvd.

