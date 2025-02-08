MetraPark general manager issues statement that it will not be used as detention facility

BILLINGS — According to a statement issued by MetraPark general manager Stoney Field, MetraPark or any buildings on the campus will not be utilized as a detention facility.

This comes after Yellowstone County Commissioner Mark Morse's proposal to the federal government offering MetraPark grounds as a holding facility for undocumented immigrants. He sent his proposal to the four members of Montana's congressional delegation in January, noting that Yellowstone County could need more detention space outside its overcrowded jail if a large number of immigrants are detained as part of President Trump's mass-deportation plan.

In the statement, Field said, "there has been zero response to this offering."

"MetraPark is committed to continue to be a direct economic driver to the community by providing the services and facilities to house events throughout the year for our region. MetraPark prides itself on the diversity of events and individuals that are welcome on our campus, and will continue to be available to provide these opportunities for the future to come," Field said in the statement issued Saturday. "In conclusion, to reiterate, MetraPark as an entire campus, or any of its structures, will not be utilized as a detention facility of individuals whatsoever."