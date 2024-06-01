Metal art destroyed following Wyoming foundry fire

Millions of dollars worth of art was destroyed this week in a devastating fire at the Cody bronze art foundry in Wyoming.

Authorities say the fire started late Tuesday night and raged until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

For decades, the facility, which produces metal castings, has been used by Wyoming bronze artists, and many of the statues that were created there still stand across Wyoming and in homes and museums.

The business was founded in 1978 by owner Bucky Hall, who said nearly everything inside is gone.

Hall was planning to retire soon and the building was up for sale at the time of the fire.