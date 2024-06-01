Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Metal art destroyed following Wyoming foundry fire

More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
cody foundry fire.png
Posted at 9:39 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 23:39:24-04

Millions of dollars worth of art was destroyed this week in a devastating fire at the Cody bronze art foundry in Wyoming.

Authorities say the fire started late Tuesday night and raged until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

For decades, the facility, which produces metal castings, has been used by Wyoming bronze artists, and many of the statues that were created there still stand across Wyoming and in homes and museums.

The business was founded in 1978 by owner Bucky Hall, who said nearly everything inside is gone.

Hall was planning to retire soon and the building was up for sale at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader