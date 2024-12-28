Memories and Machines: Big Sky VCR seeks new owner after 30 years of repairs

BILLINGS — For 30 years, Frank Rooney, the owner of Big Sky VCR, has fixed things like microwaves, cameras, and, of course, VCRs.

“We turn away probably 80% of the work right now because I just can’t do it," said Rooney, who receives five to six VCRs per week. "Billings, she’s getting too big for me.”

The owner, who took over the business from his stepson, said he is ready to retire and sell the business.

“There’s a certain satisfaction of fixing something — bringing something back from the dead, resurrecting it," said Dave Dilley, a friend who helps Rooney with repairs once a week.

Rooney explained he has taken a series of falls that have made him unable to do much of the work required for repairs.

Dilley said he believes Rooney became injured because he pushed himself to work after his wife, Lois Munson, passed away in 2017.

“After my wife passed away – I didn’t care if I lived, (to) tell you the truth. We were together for a long time, and so I just started working seven days a week," said Rooney.

For Rooney, letting go of Big Sky VCR also means turning the page on a chapter of more than 60 years of keeping different items alive, which began when he was drafted by the Army in 1962.

“I got the first Spear Headers Award since the Second World War." said Rooney," (The military) couldn’t get parts at that time. (The Vietnam War) was gearing up, so, I went to the salvage yard, which was owned by the Germans, and traded cigarettes and booze for parts.”

He said he knows it is time to let go of Big Sky VCR, but he needs to find someone interested in learning electronic and mechanical repair.

“If they don’t pay enough attention and are (not) really interested in it, you’re both wasting your time," said Rooney.