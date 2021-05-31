Memorial Day services held in Billings

BILLINGS — On Monday, Memorial Day services were held around Billings, including one at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, and one at Mountview Cemetery.

Hundreds gathered at the Mountview service to hear from guest speakers such as Billings Mayor Bill Cole, Vietnam veteran Dave Rye, and military liaisons in place of Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester.

The speakers gave personal recollection and insight on the importance of Memorial Day.

“It’s very important that we carry on the legacy today and honor those that have gone on before us,” says Bill Kennedy, Chairman for the Friends of the National Cemetery.

“It means a lot, it helps me remember the people who will always stick in my memory who we’ve lost,” Says Dave Rye, a Vietnam veteran and the keynote speaker at the Mountview service.

The service also included a playing of taps by 11 buglers, a separate service in the Vietnam war section of the cemetery, and prayers from various people.