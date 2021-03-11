Meetings on Lockwood interchange project to be held

Drivers will be seeing a lot of orange cones on 1-90 in Yellowstone County over the next few years as the Montana Department Transportation takes on some major projects with a goal of increasing capacity and safety through the much-traveled corridor.

MDT will hold two virtual live informational meetings to share details about the Lockwood Interchange Reconstruction Project and answer questions and concerns.

Plans call for making the Lockwood Interchange into what is known as a “Diverging Diamond Interchange” and to widen 1-90 to three lanes in each direction from there to the Johnson Lane Interchange.

Another project, called the 1-90 Yellowstone River Project, will start to get underway this fall. It will include widening 1-90 from the 27th Street Interchange in Billings to the west side of the Lockwood exchange. The project won’t be completed until 2024 and includes the removal and reconstruction of two bridges and a rail spur line over the Yellowstone River.

The live presentations on the Lockwood Interchange Reconstruction Project will be held on March 25th from 11:30am to 1:30pm or from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. You can find more information and register by clicking the link below.