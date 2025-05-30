Meet the team that’s spent over 10 years keeping downtown Billings clean and blooming

BILLINGS — Behind every clean sidewalk, blooming flower basket, and polished street corner in downtown Billings, there is a dedicated team of three who call this place home.

See the video for this story below:

Meet the team that’s spent over 10 years cleaning up downtown Billings

Each summer, downtown Billings bursts into color thanks to the flower baskets placed by the Business Improvement District's, or BID, street team. Joe Stout, James Chandler, and Adam Roebling are the three men responsible for keeping downtown clean, safe, and welcoming.

“It's a city. You're going to have some stuff blowing around, but we do our best to keep it cleaned up," said Stout, the team's director of operations.

Every day, all 185 baskets also have to be watered, but it is just one of the many tasks this crew tackles.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News James Chandler waters one of the new flower baskets in downtown Billings.

First established in 2005, the BID is a defined zone downtown that is funded by its property owners paying into a special assessment. The money goes towards tackling everything from sweeping sidewalks and removing graffiti, to plowing sidewalks in the winter and preparing for downtown events, such as Alive After Five and the Strawberry Festival.

“It doesn't go to the government. It goes to us," said Stout. "It was created by the property owners in downtown Billings and the work plan was decided upon by them and it's governed by a board of property owners within the BID specifically.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The BID street team's Gator drives on the sidewalk of Third Avenue North.

The team can usually be seen driving around on an ATV or John Deer Gator from their shop at 2405 First Ave. N. The area they cover is not small, with seven and a half miles of sidewalk. Referred to as the "Clean and Safe Zone," it stretches from North 21st Street to North 30th Street, and from South First Street to Fourth Avenue North.

“It's just a clean and safe zone, a border on a map where we deal with trash and messes and just general detritus on the sidewalks,” said Roebling.

Roebling and Chandler begin their days early, walking the full stretch at 7 a.m., to sweep, spot issues, and stay alert to anything that needs attention.

“Mostly it's eyes and boots on the ground, making sure everything, we say, 'Better than it was,' is our sort of unofficial motto, is the idea," said Chandler.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The street team also cleans the downtown public restroom daily.

The team knows these streets well, not only all living within downtown but also having stuck with the BID for over a decade. Stout has been with the team for 16 years, Chandler for 11 years, and Roebling returned in 2020 after previously working with the BID years earlier.

“I didn't intend to work here this long, but it's a really nice job, and I enjoy the work. I enjoy the people that I work with and for," said Stout. “We're kind of peas in a pod and we communicate with a series of grunts and whistles most of the time, but we like working with each other and we get along fairly well.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Joe Stout, the director of BID operations, cleans Sharpie off the base of Skypoint.

"I just sort of fell into it thinking it was going to be like a six-month gig and here I am 11 years later," added Chandler. “It starts out with like, 'Oh, it's just a job,' and then once you do it for long enough, you hang out with the same people most days of the week. You become pretty close friends and I like that.”

Despite the physical demands, frigid winters, and scorching summers, the crew said the job’s rewards are personal.

“Sweeping streets might not feel like you're making much of an impact, but when you have a business owner or just a pedestrian or even the extra special ones are tourists when they say, 'Oh my gosh, I didn't know this was here and what a great city.' That feels pretty good," said Chandler.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Adam Roebling waters one of the new flower baskets in downtown Billings.

“I do take pride in what we all do down here, the whole organization, but the street team specifically, I think we do a pretty good job of keeping (downtown) clean," added Stout. "It's pretty rare that people aren't happy to see us.”

Many business owners would agree, as their work does not go unnoticed. The team often collaborates with them whenever extra help is needed, even through public art projects and Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) evaluations.

“I know a lot of business owners and they're always thanking me for the work we do, and that feels good,” said Roebling.

The BID is up for renewal this year, a vote held every 10 years by downtown property owners. According to Stout, they have already received majority support to keep the program going for the next decade.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News (From left to right) Adam Roebling, James Chandler, and Joe Stout sit in their ATV in downtown Billings.

While the BID brings on seasonal help during the summer months, the heart of the operation remains the same with its core three of Stout, Chandler, and Roebling year after year. The team may be small, but their impact is anything but. Their work continues quietly, day in and day out, whether placing flowers or picking up trash, making the community a cleaner, safer, more beautiful place for everyone.

“Somebody has to do it. It has to be done,” said Roebling. “It's nice to be helping the community and bettering downtown.”