Mechanical failure blamed in aircraft crash that killed Marine from Wyoming

The U.S. Marine Corps has concluded the crash last year of an Osprey aircraft in Southern California was the result of mechanical failure.

Five Marines were killed in the June 8, 2022 crash, including Seth Rasmuson, a 2019 graduate of Buffalo High School in Wyoming.

An investigation into the crash by the Marine Corps determined the cause of the crash was a "catastrophic loss of thrust" due to a "hard clutch engagement," a press release states.

"It is clear from the investigation that there was no error on the part of the pilots and aircrew and nothing they could have done to anticipate or prevent this mishap," the press release states. "They were conducting routine flight operations in accordance with applicable regulations when this catastrophic and unanticipated mechanical failure occurred."

The investigation also found there was no maintenance error on the part of the team whose job it was to prepare the aircraft to fly on the day of the flight.

The Marine Corps said it has taken several actions in coordination with the manufacturer of the aircraft following the crash.

