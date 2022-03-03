Massie leaving MetraPark, citing privatization effort

Ray Massie is resigning as director of marketing at MetraPark, citing in part the push by Yellowstone County to privatize the facility.

Massie told Q2 News he submitted his resignation Thursday morning but plans to remain on the job through March 16.

The 66-year-old noted that a number of factors played into his decision, but he didn't want to be involved in any changeover in management.

In January, Yellowstone County commissioners voted 2-1 to allow private management firms to submit bids to take over management of MetraPark, with any final decision on hiring a group coming later. That move followed an agreement signed last July with Oak View Group Facilities to entice larger acts to perform at MetraPark.

While the decision to privatize isn't final, Massie believes it's a matter of time. If so, that puts 18 full-time jobs, including Massie's, at risk.

“The deal is already struck in my estimation," Massie said.

Massie has served as marketing director at MetraPark for nearly eight years. He was often the public face of the facility, promoting concerts, events and MontanaFair.