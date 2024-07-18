Marty Lambert, longtime Gallatin County Attorney, dies at 69

BOZEMAN — Longtime Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert passed away on Monday, July 15, 2024, from an infection following surgery. He was 69 years old.

Lambert was Gallatin County Attorney for 26 years, following 14 years as deputy prosecutor. He was serving as a deputy prosecutor in the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office at the time of his death.

Lambert was also a 30-year member of the Bozeman Symphony as a violinist and served on several boards while in office.

Lambert is survived by his wife Kathryn, three children, and six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church on Tuesday, July 23.