Maroon 5 concert in Billings canceled

BILLINGS - The Maroon 5 concert in Billings scheduled for Aug. 8 has been canceled.

The cancelation was announced Friday on the MetraPark Facebook page, but no reason for the cancelation was given.

The statement reads in full:

Valued MetraPark Patron & Maroon 5 fan

Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel the Maroon 5 tour, which includes August 8 at First Interstate Arena.

The good news is that no action is required on your part if you purchased with a credit card directly from our website (www.MetraPark.com).

It will be processed to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.

If you purchased at the MetraPark box office with cash, a refund check will be sent your way, please send an email to info@metrapark.com with:

‘MAROON 5 REFUND’ as the subject title

Your order number or picture of your tickets

Your current address so we can mail your check

Please note that if the tickets were transferred to you or purchased from a third party website, the refund will go to the original card holder. Please visit the site where you purchased and work with them directly on your refund, or contact your credit card company.

Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to gathering and celebrating the live experience together again soon.

