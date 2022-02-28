Management says problem fixed, residents say tap water still brown at Billings mobile home park

Management at the Meadowlark mobile home park says the filter on the well water system has been fixed and everything is now clean and healthy.

But some of the people living there say they still won't drink the water.

Residents talked about the brown water coming out of their taps last month.

Some say it started toward the end of last year, while others say the problem may have been around longer.

Mike Padilla says the water appears clear later in the day, but it still comes out brown in the morning.

Mike Padilla, Meadowlark mobile home park resident. KTVQ

"I got this out this morning at 7 a.m. and it's still not drinkable," Padilla said. "I'm not going to drink it."

Padilla says he uses the water for showers and washing clothes, but not much else.

"We got to get all the stain in here and I scrub it, clean it, and get it to looking good and then it's just right back when we do dishes again," he said.

He says he's concerned about his water heater and the brown water has caused some staining in his bathroom.

"Yeah, my toilets are really nasty," Padilla said.

His neighbor says she also will not drink the water.

Vicky Jo Aimes, Meadowlark mobile home park resident. KTVQ photo

"Hand me the jar," Vicky Jo Aimes said about a jar of the water in Padilla's home. "What would you use that for? What would you use that for? You tell me."

We contacted Havenpark, the management company for Meadowlark, and received a call back from 10 to 1 Public Relations.

A spokesman did not want to do an interview or issue a statement, but told us on the phone, supply issues delayed the delivery of the filter.

That filter was replaced on Feb. 15, according to a water repair specialist in Billings.

"This is the water that we're getting out still," Padilla said "Like I say, this was this morning. We're still getting it, so it can't be fixed."

"Well then they need to go a little deeper," Aimes said. "Obviously, it's not the filter now is it?"

The company spokesman also says this is very normal for well water and it may need to settle.

And he says the water has high levels of iron and magnesium, but does not have any harmful bacteria.

A DEQ inspector said the same to Q2 about a month ago.

"Let them drink it if it's safe," Padilla said.

"I would like to see them go from trailer to trailer trailer and drink a glass of water in front of everybody," Aimes said. "Go ahead. Be my guest."

The Havenpark spokesman says he's not aware of any complaints and the company has received compliments on the repairs and believes that the issue has been resolved.

He adds that if there are any concerns, residents should contact the management office.