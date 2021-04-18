Man rescued after fall off Billings Rimrocks Saturday

BILLINGS — A man in his 40s received injuries after falling about 50 feet from the top of the Billings Rocks near the checker boarded water tower, according to Billings Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz.

A bystander heard the man calling for help from below the Rims and phoned authorities at 7:15 p.m., Bentz said.

Billings firefighters and paramedics with American Medical Response located the man both from the top and bottom of the Rims.

Firefighters performed a high angle rescue and lifted the man to the top of the rims.

He was conscious and yelling in pain as he was hoisted to the top in a basket. The man was transported to a Billings hospital via ambulance.