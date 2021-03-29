Update: Man reported missing in Carbon County found safe

Update: 12:45 p.m.

Sheriff Josh McQuillan said early Monday afternoon that Jason Wayne Fisher has been found safe. No other information was released.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man last seen Saturday evening.

Jason Wayne Fisher left his residence south of Laurel on Vista Lane at about 8 p.m. Saturday, Sheriff Josh McQuillan said in a press release. Fisher left on foot toward Highway 310 and the North Whitehorse intersection.

Fisher is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, medium to slim build with dark brown hair and receding hairline, bushy eyebrows and grey/blue eyes, the press release states. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, dark blue or black pants and cowboy boots.

Fisher is developmentally delayed and suffers from schizophrenia, the sheriff said.

Anyone with information about Fisher is asked to call the Carbon County Sheriff's Office at 406-446-1234.