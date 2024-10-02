Man pleads not guilty to road-rage fatality of motorcyclist near Belfry

RED LODGE — Michael Gambale, the man charged with intentionally killing a 70-year-old motorcyclist near Belfry last Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to four charges related to the incident in Carbon County District Court Wednesday morning.

The incident began with a road-rage incident in Rockvale, where the Carbon County Sheriff's Office was contacted about a disturbance. It ended just south of Belfry when Gambale allegedly forced a motorcycle off the road with his own vehicle, killing Martin Hans Peter.

On Wednesday, Gambale, who has a Billings address and ties to Cody, Wyoming, pleaded not guilty to one count of homicide and three counts of attempted homicide. His bond has been set at $1 million.

"It's very concerning," said Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan following Gambale's court appearance. "I think words are hard to come by from such a senseless tragedy."

McQuillan said the incident rattled many of the employees in his department and has also affected residents and travelers.

"Just another any given day, and to have this going down the road basically on motorcycles that are defenseless, it's pretty shocking to everybody," McQuillan said. "We're used to seeing a lot of tragic things, but this is just uncalled for."

Gambale is accused of first attempting to drive two motorcyclists off the highway in Rockvale. Both told authorities they feared for their lives. According to court documents, he allegedly fled that scene, then intentionally stuck the second motorcycle near mile marker 8 on Highway 72, killing the driver and injuring his passenger.

McQuillan confirmed that the deceased victim, Peter, was a tourist who was visiting the area from Switzerland. He said that situation adds to the devastation.

"These people came here for a reason to see this beautiful area," McQuillan said. "We value that. We're very mindful of tourism and what it brings to this county. Our sympathy goes out to this family. This is unprovoked, senseless and really just no words to describe it."

Gambale has a history of crime before this incident. On Sept. 17 he was arrested in Cody, Wyoming, on a probation violation. He was released on bond just days before this incident. Before appearing in Carbon County, Gambale appeared in Park County, Wyoming, court because of his last offenses.

McQuillan said he hopes this timeline is explained during the investigation.

"I think obviously, those are questions being asked right now," McQuillan said. "I don't have the answers for that. I mean, this is going to be a long process until this case is resolved."

Gambale's next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20, with the trial beginning Feb. 10.